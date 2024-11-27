Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to victory for Thanksgiving Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys are set to face their division rivals, the New York Giants, on Thanksgiving Day for the second time in the past three years.
In the Turkey Day battle of 2022, Dallas triumphed over their arch-rival with a score of 28-20. They also won the first meeting this season in Week 4, with a score of 20-15. Now, Dallas aims for consecutive victories for just the second time this season.
The Cowboys managed to snap their five-game losing streak during Week 12 in a thrilling battle against the Washington Commanders.
After a defensive stalemate through the first three quarters, the game turned high-scoring in the fourth quarter with both teams combining for 41 points.
Notable highlights included wide receiver Kavontae Turpin's incredible 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and safety Juanyeh Thomas' 43-yard touchdown after recovering an onside kick, which helped secure a 34-26 victory for Dallas.
Meanwhile, it has been another forgettable season for the Giants, who have lost six consecutive games. Their latest victory happened over 50 days ago against the Seattle Seahawks on October 6, following a loss to Dallas the previous week.
Last week, New York made headlines when they granted quarterback Daniel Jones' request to be released after deciding to bench the former first-round pick.
Head coach Brian Daboll handed the keys to third-stringer Tommy DeVito, who made some noise last season. However, this time around, the result was a 30-7 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The current question for the Giants is who will start under center. DeVito, who is reportedly dealing with a forearm injury and is, according to head coach Brian Daboll, "not 100 percent" healthy to play on Thursday against the Cowboys, or veteran quarterback Drew Lock who signed with Big Blue on a one year deal in the offseason.
Regardless whose under center for the Giants, the Cowboys are hoping to build some momentum on a short week.
Here are three keys to victory for Dallas who is aiming for three consecutive Thanksgiving wins.
Time to feast!
The Cowboys' defense proved relentless on Sunday, sacking Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels four times and delivering eight quarterback hits, consistently disrupting his rhythm and applying immense pressure.
Linebacker Micah Parsons led the charge with 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hits, and 5 pressures.
Since returning from injury, the All-Pro has been dominant, tallying 4 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, and 13 pressures.
Thursday's game provides an opportunity for the Cowboys to wreak havoc on the quarterback, as DeVito was sacked four times by Tampa Bay last week.
The Giants' offensive line has been a liability, surrendering 34 sacks (8th-most in the NFL). Meanwhile, the Cowboys' defense has ramped up its pass rush, notching 10 sacks in their last three games, despite ranking 17th overall in sacks.
Giving thanks for the offensive line!
Sunday's win was overshadowed by several key plays towards the end that allowed Dallas to come away with a road win in the nation's capital.
While the Cowboys produced some highlight-reel plays, it was the offensive line that truly paved the way to victory.
Rookies Cooper Beebe and Tyler Guyton, along with veterans T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman, both who filled in for All-Pros Tyler Smith and Zack Martin, as well as Asim Richards and Terence Steele, demonstrated flawless pass-blocking against the Commanders.
Pro Football Focus reported that the line had 191 pass-blocking snaps and allowed just one pressure on the afternoon showcasing their impressive performance. The only sack allowed was not attributed to any offensive lineman.
A similar performance will be needed this Thursday. Despite the Giants' struggles, pressuring opposing quarterbacks has been a strength. New York has totaled 36 sacks through 11 games, which is the fifth-most in the league.
Leading the way for the Giants is All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who is having another outstanding season in New York. Lawrence currently ranks sixth in the league with 9 sacks and has recorded 18 pressures along with 16 quarterback hits.
Gobble up those ground yards!
Yes for the first time this season, I feel good about the Cowboys' run game going into battle.
Much like the Cowboys, the Giants have struggled to stop the run. Both teams rank bottom five in overall run defense with the Cowboys still second worst allowing 151 yards per game on the ground.
Despite Dallas' struggles to also run the ball, averaging only 82.5 yards per game, which ranks as the second lowest, Thursday's contest presents an opportunity to gain momentum on the ground.
The Giants have allowed 147.1 yards to opposing backs and have surrendered 140 yards or more on the ground in five consecutive games.
