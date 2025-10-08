Cowboys WR George Pickens shares how much fun he is having this season in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys just went through a game where they had to play without two of their top offensive options in wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin.
In the Week 5 win over the New York Jets, the Cowboys discovered that wide receiver Ryan Flournoy may be the secret weapon they didn't expect. The team also realized just how important George Pickens is to this offense.
Pickens had a touchdown reception in Week 5, which made him four straight games with a touchdown reception.
On Wednesday, Pickens spoke to the media about how much fun he has been having in his first season with the Cowboys.
“I feel like I’m having fun. That’s the thing, I feel like I was always having fun. I just feel like the narrative never showed me having fun. I feel like right now it’s a good thing for the team," Pickens told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
When it was announced that the Cowboys were making a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens, character concerns were the first talking point regarding Pickens.
So far, those conversations have been no worry for Pickens and his time with his new team. The former Steelers wide receiver has been everything the Cowboys hoped for and more.
