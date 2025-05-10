Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott chasing team records, Ex-Cowboy gets Raiders tryout
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend, and it's time to celebrate everything that happened over the past week, with the team finally making an aggressive move.
By now, everyone knows that the Cowboys traded a 2026 third-round NFL Draft pick and 2027 fifth-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens, giving Dallas one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL.
Whether the time is done adding talent before OTAs and mandatory minicamp begins remains to be seen.
Regardless of whether they make a move, it's clear that we are in a new era in Dallas with the team going out and being active on the open market to improve the roster. Stephen Jones seems to have a more active role in building the roster, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer is adding players who can immediately step in and help the team.
While we wait to see how it all plays out on the field, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Dak Prescott chasing team records
Dak Prescott will be chasing some significant franchise records in 2025, and he has a real opportunity to get them with the team's revamped offense. InsideTheStar.com takes a look.
Former Cowboys star gets minicamp tryout invite
Former Dallas Cowboys star Jaylon Smith is trying to resurrect his career and will do so by participating at Raiders minicamp on a tryout basis.
