Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott drama was unfounded, Dallas' biggest roadblocks
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are about to ring in a new month and are just weeks away from the start of mandatory minicamp. But first, we got to enjoy another open practice session from the team under Brian Schottenheimer.
The theme of "energy" continued, as the coaching staff continues to create competition by moving several players around, including versatile offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who is entering a contract year.
There is no denying Schottenheimer's early impact on the team, but everyone will hope that carries over to on-field success. But, you have to start somewhere.
While we wait to see what the Cowboys have in store for the final 48 hours of May, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Dak Prescott drama was unfounded
Engagement-farming accounts on social media spun a quote from Brian Schottenheimer completely out of context and used it to take a shot at Dak Prescott, further proving that the most criticized position in sports is quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas' biggest roadblocks in 2025
There is plenty of buzz surrounding the start of the Brian Schottenheimer, but there are still some issues that could stand in the team's way. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the biggest roadblocks facing the team in 2025.
Cowboys Quick Hits
