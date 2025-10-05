Jerry Jones says Cowboys' potential win would be 'team win' due to major injuries
The Dallas Cowboys meet the New York Jets in a Week 5 matchup that is vital for both teams taking the field.
The Cowboys have a chance to pick up two major wins in the next few weeks, however, a loss to the Jets would change the trajectory of this team's season.
If the Cowboys want to win this game, they will have to do it with some key injuries to their offensive line.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys place starting defensive back on injured reserve
Starting offensive linemen Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker are inactive for the game today, along with other impact players for the franchise.
Before the game, Jerry Jones spoke with the team at 105.3 The FAN, and during the interview, Jones shared that it would take a total team effort for the team to get a win against the Jets.
A win in the NFL is never guaranteed. Yes, the Cowboys are facing some pretty tough injury news this week, but this team should still take the win in MetLife Stadium.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to add impact pass-rusher, ball hawk cornerback in NFL mock draft
Today's game is a chance for a player like Nate Thomas to prove he belongs on the field. The Cowboys know what it's like to play with a long list of injuries.
Injuries are something every team deals with. It can't be an excuse; the Cowboys need to win this game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie