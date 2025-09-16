Dak Prescott gets elite grade for Cowboys' cinematic Week 2 win
The Dallas Cowboys snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Week 2, thanks to some late-game heroics from Brandon Aubrey and Dak Prescott coming to life to spark the offense.
Prescott put together an incredible performance en route to the team's 40-37 overtime win over the division rival New York Giants.
Prescott finished the game completing 38-of-52 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He added 17 yards on the ground, including a crucial first-down run in overtime to set up Aubrey's game-winning field goal.
MORE: Cowboys' OT thriller embodies Brian Schottenheimer 'culture' in Dallas
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report shared his QB Report cards for Week 2 and Prescott was among the elite.
Grade: A
"The Dallas Cowboys, specifically quarterback Dak Prescott, came out firing on all cylinders against the New York Giants in what became the weekend's wildest contest. But something different emerged within Prescott's game beyond throwing for 361 yards and a two touchdowns. His mobility definitely looks closer to his early years in the NFL and not what happened more recently," Sobleski wrote.
"No one expects Prescott to run like Lamar Jackson or Jayden Daniels. But the ability to avoid pressure, reset the pocket and even scramble for key yards, as he did to set up Brandon Aubrey's game-winning field goal in overtime, makes Prescott far more effective."
MORE: Awkward Jerry Jones catchphrase resurfaces after Cowboys sign Jadeveon Clowney
There has long been a call for Prescott to get back to relying on his legs, but there were some concerns that he would be hesitant after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury last year. However, it looks like Prescott has regained that confidence, which will only help the Cowboys offense moving forward.
Let's see how Prescott and the 'Boys do next Sunday against a leaky Chicago Bears defense that gave up 52 points in Week 2.
