Cowboys' OT thriller embodies Brian Schottenheimer 'culture' in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys had to rally and dig deep to pull out a Week 2 win over the division rival New York Giants in an instant classic. The Cowboys were a solid favorite going into the game, but it went down to the wire with the team relying on some historic Brandon Aubrey heroics to pull off an overtime thriller.
While many believe the Cowboys should have had their way with the Giants, the way Dallas won says a lot about what Brian Schottenheimer has preached since taking over as head coach.
From the moment Coach Schotty was named head coach, he preached "culture" and was aiming to build a strong locker room. The way the Cowboys came together through the adversity shows they were ready for exactly what he has prepared them for all offseason.
MORE: Cowboys' highest-graded players for Week 2 prove offseason was major success
After the game, star quarterback Dak Prescott presented Schottenheimer with the game ball, and Schottenheimer expressed what it meant for him for his team to have his back.
“These guys saw in me the work ethic, the warrior mentally to fight to the end,” Schottenheimer said, via SI.com's Albert Breer. “They had my back. We’ve built something pretty special here from a culture standpoint. And I’ll remember this one for a long time.”
This is the type of win that can go a long way in keeping that culture going, especially for a young team that is the third-youngest in the league.
MORE: George Pickens compares Cowboys resilient win to his own career
We'll have to see if the Cowboys can keep the momentum rolling into Week 3 when they hit the road to the Windy City for a showdown with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc