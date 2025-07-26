Dak Prescott hypes former Cowboys first-rounder entering crucial year
The Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard is in full swing, and there have been some players with their stock skyrocketing with just three practices in the books.
One of the players looking to stand out is starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Guyton struggled with consistency during his rookie year, although injuries and illness forced him to miss time and hurt his development.
Now, as he enters his sophomore NFL campaign, he's putting his best foot forward and getting hyped up by one of the team's biggest stars.
MORE: Tyler Guyton reveals major lifestyle change as he aims for Year 2 jump
Dak Prescott discussed Guyton's development this week and said that the disappointment Guyton felt during his rookie season is being channeled into motivation for the upcoming season.
"That disappointment, he's channeled it all into motivation, and that's his fuel of getting better," Prescott said, via DallasCowboys.com.
"I think you saw glimpses of it in the offseason to now as we're getting into this training camp, it's continuing to grow, and I think you're only going to see it more when we get these pads on and he can really be a lineman again."
MORE: Cowboys' under-the-radar OT gets high praise from coaches at training camp
Prescott voicing confidence in his blindside protector should go a long way in helping Guyton regain the confidence he once had. There is no denying he has the talent to succeed, he just needs to settle into the position, which he didn't play in college, to fully excel.
The Cowboys return to practice on Saturday afternoon, but the real sign of Guyton's practice will come on Sundady when the team staps on the pads for the first fully-padded practice of the season.
