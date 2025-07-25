Cowboys' under-the-radar OT gets high praise from coaches at training camp
The Dallas Cowboys have the day off from practice on Friday, July 25, but Oxnard will still be hosting the annual Fan Appreciation Night at training camp.
With the team away from the field, it's a good time to reflect on the past few days of practice.
Some of the people you would have expected to stand out early in camp have shown flashes of brilliance, like new wide receiver George Pickens and second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, while there have also been surprises like cornerback Kaiir Elam exceeding expectations.
Another under-the-radar player who has made a strong impression on Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff is offensive tackle Nate Thomas, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft but missed his rookie season due to knee tendinitis.
Coach Schotty specifically mentioned Thomas as a player to watch out for moving forward in training camp.
"A guy to watch out for is Nate Thomas," Schottenheimer said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He's doing great. He's a guy we didn't get to see a lot of football out of last year. He's been great.
"He worked his ass off getting back. He had a great spring, worked incredibly hard and was here all the time. We're moving him around, he's playing multiple spots. He looks really good right now at tackle. He's a big guy that's hard to get around. I love that flexibility that he brings."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer preaches importance of discipline for Cowboys
It's interesting for Schottenheimer to specifically mention Thomas, especially with the lack of consistency from the team's other starting tackles. Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele had their ups and downs, but there is no denying the Cowboys could upgrade on either side.
If Thomas continues to impress, he could end up going from a longshot to make the roster to a contender for a starting job.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 3
Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku virtually unblockable, steals show at third camp practice
Former Cowboys HC weighs in on Jerry Jones' contract negotiation tactics
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens' NBA-inspired TD celebration may result in fine, but they don't care