Dak Prescott backs Micah Parsons, voices confusion with Cowboys' negotiation tactics
Star quarterback Dak Prescott met with the media following the Dallas Cowboys' practice on Thursday.
Unsurprisingly, the topic of Micah Parsons and his ongoing contract extension came up. Prescott, who has twice gone through prolonged negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, made it clear that he doesn't understand the tactics.
Prescott said he wishes players didn't have to go through this, calling it an "every-year conversation."
MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 3
“It’s an every-year conversation. Is it something that I wish on us? Absolutely not. He wants to be out there practicing, and I’m glad he’s not. I don’t know if there’s a correct way to handle it, to be honest with you.” — Prescott.
Prescott isn't alone, with his former head coach also speaking out on Thursday. Jason Garrett, who coached Prescott from 2016 to 2019, said he believes it's essential to sign players quickly, since their salary will only increase.
That's where the confusion comes from outside of Dallas. Each time they go through these negotiations, players around the league sign massive deals, driving the market price up.
MORE: George Pickens snatches incredible one-handed TD at Cowboys practice
That happened this year again with the Cleveland Browns signing Myles Garrett to a deal worth $40 million per year and T.J. Watt getting $41 million per season from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Perhaps the strategy will change one day, but for now, we all remain scratching our heads with Dak.
