Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott backs Micah Parsons, voices confusion with Cowboys' negotiation tactics

Dak Prescott wishes players didn't have to fight so hard to get contract extensions with the Dallas Cowboys, which is what's happening now with Micah Parsons.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Star quarterback Dak Prescott met with the media following the Dallas Cowboys' practice on Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, the topic of Micah Parsons and his ongoing contract extension came up. Prescott, who has twice gone through prolonged negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, made it clear that he doesn't understand the tactics.

Prescott said he wishes players didn't have to go through this, calling it an "every-year conversation."

MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 3

“It’s an every-year conversation. Is it something that I wish on us? Absolutely not. He wants to be out there practicing, and I’m glad he’s not. I don’t know if there’s a correct way to handle it, to be honest with you.” — Prescott.

Prescott isn't alone, with his former head coach also speaking out on Thursday. Jason Garrett, who coached Prescott from 2016 to 2019, said he believes it's essential to sign players quickly, since their salary will only increase.

That's where the confusion comes from outside of Dallas. Each time they go through these negotiations, players around the league sign massive deals, driving the market price up.

MORE: George Pickens snatches incredible one-handed TD at Cowboys practice

That happened this year again with the Cleveland Browns signing Myles Garrett to a deal worth $40 million per year and T.J. Watt getting $41 million per season from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Perhaps the strategy will change one day, but for now, we all remain scratching our heads with Dak.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2

Jake Ferguson steals show at Cowboys' second training camp practice

Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks

CeeDee Lamb sends NFL warning about healthy Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense

PHOTOS:Maddy Unger, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.