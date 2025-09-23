Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott thriving amid team's struggles, CeeDee Lamb to IR?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to officially put Week 3 behind us as we turn the page to the team's Week 4 clash with the Green Bay Packers to round out the month.
Unfortunately, the team will be without CeeDee Lamb, who was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, so the offense will be shorthanded for Micah Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium.
If there is some good news, it's that Brian Schottenheimer revealed star cornerback DaRon Bland is trending to return to the field.
While we wait to see what the remainder of the week brings, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Dak Prescott thriving amid team's struggles
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why Dak Prescott should not be the team's scapegoat as it struggles out of the gate to start the 2025 season.
"If you have watched the Dallas Cowboys’ first three games and come away believing Dak Prescott is the problem, it may be time for you to reevaluate this organization. Dallas, now 1-2 on the 2025 season, has shown us who they are in record time. The blame can be spread across many people, but this team reads like a carbon copy of the 2020 squad: no defense, and usually not enough offense, despite the best efforts of an All-Pro quarterback and his star wide receivers."
CeeDee Lamb to IR?
Jerry Jones is not ruling out moving CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Booker to injured reserve as they recover from their high-ankle sprains.
