Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: DL breakdown, analysis
The Dallas Cowboys defense is fueled by their pass rushing ability. When Micah Parsons was injured in 2024, the entire unit struggled.
Once he was back, they looked competent once again. Of course, those who remember last season know Parsons wasn’t the only member of their front seven to suffer an injury but his return highlighted how important it is to win at the line of scrimmage.
Dallas understands this as well, which is why they made a couple of big moves on the defensive line during the first week of NFL free agency. Let’s take a look at their line and see what moves were made.
Cowboys EDGE
Starter:
Micah Parsons
Dante Fowler Jr.
Dallas brought back Dante Fowler Jr. which was a major coup for this defensive front. He was a solid rotational piece but will be the starter this year — and is coming off a massive campaign with Washington. His addition softens the blow of losing both DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston.
Reserves:
Sam Williams
Marshawn Kneeland
Payton Turner
Tyrus Wheat
Luiji Vilain
Sam Williams missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL and should give this defense a spark if healthy. Marshawn Kneeland showed promise as an edge setter during his rookie season but needs to take a step forward in year two.
Payton Turner was signed this offseason, giving them a former first-rounder who has yet to turn into a consistent player. Perhaps the change of scenery will help him, but he has to stay healthy.
Tyrus Wheat was re-signed this offseason but he and Luiji Vilain are long shots for the 53-man roster.
Cowboys Defensive Tackles
Starters:
Osa Odighizuwa
Mazi Smith
It felt as though the Cowboys were going to lose Osa Odighizuwa following a breakout performance in 2024, but they came to terms on a four-year extension. That keeps them solid at the 3-tech but there are questions at nose tackle.
Mazi Smith as the size and power but hasn’t put it all together. This is a critical year for him and he might be running out of chances.
Reserves:
Solomon Thomas
Justin Rogers
Denzel Daxon
Earnest Brown
Solomon Thomas was the big addition thus far at tackle. He might not bring a lot of excitement but he knows defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton well and is an experienced 3-tech.
Justin Rogers and Denzel Daxon have yet to play a snap but the 338-pound Rogers is an interesting prospect at the 1-tech. Earnest Brown has been in the league for several years but is likely a camp body.
Grade: B+
Adding Fowler and keeping Odighizuwa were excellent moves. The Cowboys have to do more, but this was a solid start to free agency.
Even the Thomas signing could pay off, especially given his connection to Whitecotton. Nothing flashy took place but they didn’t get worse, even with Lawrence and Golston leaving.
