Mazi Smith gets clear message after making Cowboys 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys have trimmed down their roster for the regular season. The NFL's cut deadline is one of the hardest days of the year.
Many players heard the worst news of their lives, while others got the news that they have been given one more chance to live out a dream.
One of those players who could have been on either side of the equation was defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
Since being selected in the first round by the Cowboys back in the 2023 draft, Smith has struggled to be the anchor on the defensive line that everyone hoped he would be.
When talking about the roster decisions on Tuesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed to Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website the conversation he had with Smith about keeping him on the roster.
"We want to see you be more consistent. We know what you're capable of. That's one of the things that's really important to me, is to find time to have conversations because I think it matters," said Schottenheimer.
True, this will only be Smith's third season in the league, but the Cowboys can't afford another wait and see season. Smith has to be ready to be an asset now, not later.
