Cowboys Country

Cowboys All-Pro Tyler Smith proves he's one of team's key leaders

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith shows what it's like to be a leader in a clip shared by the team's social media.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wins are hard to come by in the NFL. That's why they should be celebrated when they happen. The Dallas Cowboys picked up a much-needed victory in Week 5.

However, the team had to deal with some major players being sidelined with injuries. Starting offensive linemen Tyler Booker, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Smith all missed this past week's game.

Losing that many starters on the offensive line normally means a team is going to have a bad game. Fortunately for the Cowboys, the backups did their job, giving Dak Prescott time to have one of the best games of his season.

MORE: 3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6

The Cowboys' social team has been sharing the mic'd up moments from Sunday's game, and there was one moment that proved how special Smith is to this team.

In a quick clip, Smith can be seen praising the play of offensive lineman Nate Thomas, who was tasked with protecting Prescott's blindside.

"You should be proud of yourself. It was a huge dub. A war and, bro, you stepped up on short notice," Smith told Thomas.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer play-calling gets high praise as Cowboys offense soars

While Smith was active for the Week 5 win, the team felt it was in his best interest to rest for the game. It will be interesting to see what the plan is this week, as the Cowboys will be playing another opponent they should beat.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas blocks Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas blocks Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6

Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets

Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner

Should Dallas Cowboys bring back former standout safety?

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News