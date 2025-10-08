Cowboys All-Pro Tyler Smith proves he's one of team's key leaders
Wins are hard to come by in the NFL. That's why they should be celebrated when they happen. The Dallas Cowboys picked up a much-needed victory in Week 5.
However, the team had to deal with some major players being sidelined with injuries. Starting offensive linemen Tyler Booker, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Smith all missed this past week's game.
Losing that many starters on the offensive line normally means a team is going to have a bad game. Fortunately for the Cowboys, the backups did their job, giving Dak Prescott time to have one of the best games of his season.
The Cowboys' social team has been sharing the mic'd up moments from Sunday's game, and there was one moment that proved how special Smith is to this team.
In a quick clip, Smith can be seen praising the play of offensive lineman Nate Thomas, who was tasked with protecting Prescott's blindside.
"You should be proud of yourself. It was a huge dub. A war and, bro, you stepped up on short notice," Smith told Thomas.
While Smith was active for the Week 5 win, the team felt it was in his best interest to rest for the game. It will be interesting to see what the plan is this week, as the Cowboys will be playing another opponent they should beat.
