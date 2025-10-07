Dallas Cowboys add second-year safety back to practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their best performance of the season in their Week 5 win over the New York Jets.
Every aspect of the game was dominated by the Cowboys, but that has not been the case for the team in any other game this season.
Currently, the Cowboys' defense ranks last in the league in yards allowed per game. Heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the Cowboys are allowing 412 yards per game.
MORE: Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets
However, the team may be bringing in a familiar name to help a secondary that is once again battling injuries this season.
According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are adding safety Julius Wood to the practice squad.
Wood spent training camp with the Cowboys last season, but was cut from the 53-man roster prior to the start of the season.
The Tennessee Titans signed Wood off waivers, and the first-year safety would spend his rookie season in Nashville.
MORE: KaVontae Turpin injury update shows optimism for Dallas Cowboys star
The Cowboys' defense needs all the help they can get at this point. The Panthers shouldn't be much of a threat this week, but if the Cowboys want to be a serious Super Bowl contender, they need to fix the glaring issues on the defensive side.
