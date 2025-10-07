KaVontae Turpin injury update shows optimism for Dallas Cowboys star
The Dallas Cowboys have been plagued by injuries throughout the first five weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, with All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin among those who were sidelined.
Turpin has been more involved in the team's offense, but was forced to miss the team's Week 5 win over the New York Jets.
But, while Turpin was out of action last weekend, owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered a promising update while speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
According to Jones, there is some hope that Turpin can suit up against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, with their "fingers crossed" that he will be able to go.
This season, Turpin has hauled in 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 23 yards.
In the return game, Turpin has returned three punts for 30 yards and 16 kickoffs for 405 yards.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer channels viral TikTok trend over Cowboys play-calling
Turpin was dealing with a foot injury in Week 5, after battling a neck injury earlier in the season. With CeeDee Lamb expected to miss additional time, it will be interesting to see what kind of role he could land when he returns to the field.
Up next for Dallas is a showdown with the Panthers on Sunday, October 12. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
