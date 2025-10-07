Dallas Cowboys' second-year WR has dominant day according to PFF rankings
The Dallas Cowboys finally got back in the win column with their dominant performance against the New York Jets in Week 5.
The 37-22 final score doesn't do justice to how stellar of a performance the Cowboys had in each phase of the game.
There were many players who should be highlighted from the Cowboys' win, but one stands above the rest with his breakout performance. That player is second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy.
The Cowboys' wide receiver unit was down its biggest star in CeeDee Lamb. That meant someone had to step up in his absence, and Flournoy did just that.
The former sixth-round pick finished his day with six receptions and 114 yards receiving. It was quite an impressive day for Flournoy, and his ranking on Pro Football Focus proves that.
Leading into the Monday Night Football clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Flournoy finished the week with the second-highest receiver grade, second-highest in receiving yards, second most in yards after catch, sixth most in yards per reception, and third most in first downs gained.
That's an incredible day for someone who hasn't seen much action and a great reminder to anyone who hears their number called to give everything they have on the field. Flournoy has earned his chance at more playing time.
