Cowboys add veteran CB familiar with Week 4 opponent amid DB struggles
This week, the Dallas Cowboys will play host to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
As if playing one of the top teams in prime-time wasn’t enough of a challenge, the Cowboys could be going into the game without two of their best cornerbacks as DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs are both dealing with injuries.
To help fill any void, the Cowboys signed a veteran cornerback on Thursday, and this move could have added benefits. The Cowboys are bringing in Corey Ballentine, who had two tenures with the Packers, which could give them some insight to their opponent this weekend.
Originally a sixth-round pick out of Washburn, Ballentine began his career with the New York Giants in 2019. He bounced around the league before spending three years with Green Bay (2022-2024).
He appeared in 37 games with seven starts for the Packers and had 54 tackles and one interception. Ballentine was a primary special teams player and has experience as a returner as well.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys running backs shockingly lead NFL in impressive stat
In 2025, he's had a tough time sticking with a team. He was with the Indianapolis Colts originally, but re-signed with Green Bay after being released in August. Ballentine was waived at final cuts, then joined the New England Patriots as a member of their practice squad.
He appeared in one game for New England, playing only on special teams. Ballentine was released on September 23, and signed with Dallas just two days later.
