Trevon Diggs gets positive injury update after missing Cowboys' early week practice
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, they find themselves dealing with multiple injuries.
One of those involves cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is dealing with an ongoing knee issue. That injury kept him sidelined on Wednesday, but the Cowboys received a positive update on Thursday.
Diggs was able to participate in drills, which is encouraging, even if it doesn’t guarantee he will play against the Packers.
If Diggs is unable to go, the Cowboys secondary could be in for a rough night. They’re still not sure if DaRon Bland will play as he’s working back from a foot injury, which could leave them with Kaiir Elam and Reddy Stewart as their top two corners while facing Jordan Love and a Green Bay offense that has had their number.
MORE: 3 reasons Cowboys must pursue CJ Gardner-Johnson to address secondary woes
Dallas has struggled mightily on defense this season, giving up a league-worst 864 passing yards through three games. That’s led to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus simplifying terms in hopes of keeping his defensive backs on the same page.
While that could help, getting their two star corners back would be even more beneficial for Dallas.
