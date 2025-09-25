Cowboys Country

No guarantee Dallas Cowboys will get defensive reinforcements against Packers

The Dallas Cowboys need all the help on defense that they can get in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys offense will have to deal with a highly-motivated Micah Parsons when he makes his return to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, but the Dallas defense also has its own issues to deal with.

The Cowboys got shredded in Week 3's loss to the Chicago Bears, and one can only guess what an even better Packers offense will be able to do against Matt Eberflus' porous unit.

The one glimmer of hope for the Cowboys' defense is the potential return of All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland and the season debut of recently-signed Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

MORE: Matt Eberflus announces significant Cowboys defensive change ahead of Week 4

But similar to his lack of answers on defense, Eberflus couldn't guarantee that Bland or Clowney would be able to play in Week 4's primetime matchup against Green Bay.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to Tommy Yarrish of Cowboys.com, Eberflus said that there's "no promises" that Bland or Clowney will play on Sunday but that the team will continue to monitor their status in the coming days.

Clowney has been working himself back into game shape at practice while Bland has been recovering from a foot injury that has forced him to miss the past two games. He had three total tackles in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

MORE: 3 reasons Cowboys must pursue CJ Gardner-Johnson to address secondary woes

Bland's potential return is much more vital considering how awful the Dallas secondary has been. The Cowboys have allowed the most total passing yards (864) through the first three weeks of the season.

The Packers and Cowboys will kick off from Arlington on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland stands on the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4

3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4

Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News