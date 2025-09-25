Dallas Cowboys running backs shockingly lead NFL in impressive stat
For the past two seasons, the Dallas Cowboys running backs have been criticized throughout the offseason for the lack of a true RB1. Entering the 2025-26 NFL season, the Cowboys' running back room again ranked at the bottom of the league.
But, through three weeks, they are showing that all of the so-called experts were wrong.
Javonte Williams is having a career resurgence now that he is finally healthy, and he's been a consistent force out of the backfield for Dallas.
MORE: Dak Prescott gets brutally honest about Cowboys offense after Week 3 setback
Williams is tied for seventh in the league with 227 yards and tied for third with three touchdowns. But it's the physicality that really stands out for Williams and the backfield, with the Cowboys leading the NFL in yards after contact per carry with 4.41.
If the Cowboys weren't getting blown out by the Bears in Week 3 and forced to air it out, the balanced attack could have boosted the numbers even more.
MORE: Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson’s endzone absence becoming impossible to ignore
Williams' primary backup has been Miles Sanders, who has 109 yards and one touchdown.
If dynamic rookie Jaydon Blue can get onto the field and flash his playmaking ability, it will be interesting to see how the Cowboys' rushing attack continues to improve. And without CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys may turn to a more run-heavy approach.
We'll find out how the Lamb-less offense looks on Sunday night in primetime.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc