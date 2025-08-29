Which Dallas Cowboys player benefits most from Kenny Clark addition?
The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons finally found a way to end their long and dramatic contract dispute.
However, it wasn't the way any fan or media member truly expected. The Cowboys shipped Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, and the front office made it clear in Thursday night's press conference that it is time to move on.
If you're the kind of fan who likes to keep things positive, then the team adding defensive tackle Kenny Clark should get you excited.
MORE: New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark is exactly what team needs for run-stopping woes & numbers prove it
Clark was one of the best defensive tackles in the league this past season, and he now joins a team desperate in finding someone to help stop that run.
That brings us to the reason we're here. With the addition of Clark, which member of the Cowboys roster benefits the most from his arrival? The answer may sound ridiculous, but defensive tackle Mazi Smith should be thrilled by this move.
Smith has not been the talent the Cowboys hoped he would be when they selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But it seems like every season, there's a group that pins all of the run defensive struggles on Smith.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys captain shares shock about Micah Parsons-Packers trade
The addition of Clark should take some of that pressure off of Smith to start the 2025 season. This is a make-or-break season for the former first-rounder. But he may have the most help his ever had in attempting to stop the run.
