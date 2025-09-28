Cowboys 5th-round rookie set for debut based on Week 4 inactive list vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Week 4. There's plenty of intrigue for this showdown on Sunday Night Football with Micah Parsons returning to face the team that traded him away earlier this year.
There was some more news to follow ahead of the game with rookie running back Jaydon Blue hinting that he could be active for the first time this season. His social media tease gave fans something to get excited about, but the question was whether he really would suit up.
MORE: Former Cowboys star Micah Parsons dressed for revenge in AT&T Stadium return
Unfortunately, when the inactive list was announced, we learned it was all a tease. Blue was listed as a healthy scratch once again. Another rookie, however, will be on the field for the first time as Shemar James is going to be active with Damone Clark out.
Here's a look at the full list of inactive players for the Cowboys:
Damone Clark, LB
Jaydon Blue, RB
Tyler Booker, G
Ajani Cornelius, OT
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Jay Toia, DT
The two teams will kick off at 8:20 P.M. in Arlington as the Cowboys look to improve to 2-2 on the season, and help silence some of the criticism they've received for trading Parsons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc