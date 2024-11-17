Cowboys backup QB finds unorthodox way to draw the ire of NFL
Week 10 was one to forget for the Dallas Cowboys. They dropped their fourth game in a row this season and their fifth consecutive at AT&T Stadium.
Even with Week 11 officially here, they're still taking hits. One day after Jerry Jones hosted a highly-criticized boxing event, their backup quarterback was fined by the NFL. As Tom Pelissero points out, the fine isn't one we see every day.
Trey Lance was fined more than $22,000 for using his helmet while forcing Eagles' safety Reed Blankenship out of bounds.
During the 34-6 loss, Jake Ferguson caught a pass from Lance but fumbled it away. Blankenship scooped the ball up and took off toward the end zone.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
Lance was the final line of defense and got the job done — just not the way the league would have liked it handled.
Cooper Rush got the start but managed just 45 yards on 23 attempts. Lance came in to close the game out and while he had one interception, he was at least trying to push the ball downfield. Despite this, he's again relegated to QB2 duty with Rush starting in Week 11 against Houston on Monday Night Football.
