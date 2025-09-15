Dak Prescott shares inspiration for viral OT celebration in Cowboys' win
The Dallas Cowboys showed the NFL world something it hasn't seen in the past few seasons from the franchise: fight. The team had to dig deep on Sunday afternoon and rally late to secure an epic overtime win over the division rival New York Giants.
A loss to the Giants would have been demoralizing for Dallas, so they found a way to win thanks to standout performances from Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and Brandon Aubrey in the clutch.
In overtime, just before Aubrey booted the game winner, Prescott was able to run for a first down.
MORE: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys' front office is 'all in' after splash signing
After sliding safely into victory territory, Prescott set up Aubrey's game-winning kick with an incredible celebration that immediately went viral.
It was perfect for the moment.
After the game, Prescott was asked about his celebration and revealed it was just pure adrenaline and a spur of the moment celebration, because he knew the game was in hand.
MORE: Dak Prescott makes special gesture with game ball after Cowboys' OT win
"It’s new. The game was done," Prescott told the media. "Felt like CeeDee a little bit. It’s just like ‘Man, this one’s done. Brandon’s coming out here, finishing this thing off.’ Spur of the moment. Happy, thankful."
It's great to see that the Cowboys have confidence in the kicker, which is especially rare in football, and it allows some sense of comfort in tense situations. That couldn't have been clearer than at the end of regulation when the team ran a draw to set up a 64-yard game-tying field goal at the buzzer. But everyone knows Aubrey is butter.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc