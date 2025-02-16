Cowboy Roundup: Don't waste CeeDee Lamb, What's the plan at RB?
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend is close to wrapping up and the post-Super Bowl lull is setting in, but NFL chaos will be back in our lives in a matter of days.
While the NFL Draft is still a few months away, the start of the new league year will be here before we know it, and this year the chatter will begin regarding "will they or won't they" slap the franchise or transition tag on a pending free agent.
Dallas has 25 players who are set to enter free agency this offseason, including key players like All-Pro KaVontae Turpin and breakout star Osa Odighizuwa, so there are candidates in Big D.
However, the early buzz is the Cowboys won't be using the tag this offseason, but with Jerry Jones you never know.
While we enjoy a few more days of peace, let's take a look around the web and check out some of the headlines generating buzz online and on social media.
MORE: 2025 NFL Draft sleeper 'would love' to play for Dallas Cowboys, make history
Is CeeDee Lamb's career being wasted in Dallas?
CeeDee Lamb is undeniably one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Unfortunately, Dallas hasn't found any postseason success and the team appears far from making a deep postseason run. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at whether Lamb is the latest Cowboys star to waste his career in Big D.
What's the plan at running back?
Entering the 2025 NFL offseason, the Cowboys have just three backs under contract: Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, and Malik Davis. Rico Dowdle could potentially leave in free agency, which leaves a glaring hole in the backfield.
With a new coaching staff that appears dedicated to focusing on the run, where could the Cowboys turn? Blogging the Boys takes a look at what the Cowboys need to do at running back this offseason.
Cowboys Quick Hits
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine... Evaluating the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 rookie class post-Super Bowl... Cowboys named potential fit for double-digit 'sack artist' in free agency... Cowboys breakout star named free agent to 'prioritize' with AFC suitors... Cowboys' defensive future hinges on one critical offseason decision... Cowboys linked to free agent who would drastically improve o-line... Cowboys top free agent could start NFC East bidding war... Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency.