Cowboy Roundup: Unexpected star could emerge, Defense making positive waves
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Minicamp is just one week away, and while there are still a handful of OTA practices before minicamp kicks off, minicamp is when we will begin to learn more about the team under Brian Schottenheimer.
OTAs have served as a period of getting to know each other, but now the competition will begin to ramp up with the final meaningful workouts until training camp.
We could still see some roster shakeups before then, but for now, we'll have to look at what the team has and how the coaching staff is utilizing the talent.
With the start of minicamp also comes increased pressure for Jerry Jones and the front office to get a deal done with superstar defender Micah Parsons before a training camp holdout becomes a real possibility. But let's hope it doesn't get to that point.
While we wait to see how everything plays out, let's take a look around the web at some of the headlines making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
Unexpected star could emerge
The Dallas Cowboys made a low-risk trade for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam this offseason, and he could emerge as an unexpected star for the team. Blogging the Boys looks at how Elam could end up playing a major role in the secondary.
Defense making positive waves
Like head coach Brian Schottenheimer, new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is also making positive waves. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what the DC has been doing right and why he is turning heads in Big D.
