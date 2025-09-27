Cowboys chances could increase on Sunday with latest Packers injury news
This Sunday will be a tough one for the Dallas Cowboys, who host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Dallas is coming off their second loss of the season, losing in lopsided fashion to the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The Packers are coming off their first loss, suffering a shocking defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.
That doesn't bode well for the Cowboys, since it means the already favored Packers will have extra motivation following last week's embarrassment. Throw in the return of Micah Parsons, and it could be a long day for Dallas.
If there is any good news, it would be that Green Bay is suddenly dealing with injuries on the offensive line. With starting right tackle Zach Tom already out, the Packers are now unsure if left guard Aaron Brooks will suit up due to a groin injury.
The Cowboys defensive line has struggled to find its rhythm since trading Parsons, but expect to have newly-signed Jadeveon Clowney on the field Sunday. If he's able to line up across from a backup tackle, that could help him shine in his debut with America's Team.
As for Banks, his absence could help former Packer Kenny Clark in his revenge game, as well as Osa Odighizuwa, who is still looking for his first sack of the season.
Unfortunately, Dallas is also without two starting offensive linemen, but at least they won't be the only ones at a disadvantage here.
