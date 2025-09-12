Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Osa Odighizua reflects on importance of major off-field honor

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizua shares the importance of community involvement after being named Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP.

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a massive matchup this Sunday when the team will look to avoid going 0-2 as they take on the New York Giants.

It feels like too much pressure to say this is a must-win, but honestly, every game is a must-win in the NFL.

While the games are of vital concern, it's also nice when there's a moment to highlight a player for their great leadership off the field.

On Friday, it was announced that Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was the winner of the Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP. Odighizuwa earned the award after hosting a baby shower for a group of single mothers in Dallas.

Odighizua spoke about the honor with Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

“It’s been important for me for a while, basically this whole time that I’ve been in the league. I recognize that I didn’t get here by myself, so I just want to pay forward the kindness that was shown to me and my family," Odighizua said when sharing the importance of helping in the community.

The former third-round pick has spent his entire five-year career with the Cowboys. Odighizuwa has planted roots in the community, and the area is grateful to have a leader like him on and off the field.

