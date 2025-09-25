Jadeveon Clowney reveals what he'll bring to Dallas Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys' pass rush has left a lot to be desired since trading away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the 2025-26 NFL season.
While the Cowboys will be welcoming Parsons back to AT&T Stadium for a Week 4 showdown against Green Bay in primetime, they will also be introducing their newest tight end, Jadeveon Clowney, to the fans.
Clowney brings a veteran presence and leadership to a unit that greatly needs it, and his versatility allows him to impact the game against the run or with his pass rush.
MORE: 4 Cowboys with the most to prove entering Week 4 vs. Packers
Ahead of his expected debut, Clowney met with the media to reveal when he expects to bring to the team.
"A lot, man," Clowney said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Just bringing my energy, my effort out there, and I think that's going to be enough for me. Just let my play do the talking.
"I feel good. Football, it's coming back, like riding a bike. Just get out there and go, and work your hands and make sure you just run to the ball, you'll get in shape."
MORE: Cowboys' secondary could get immediate boost with available Super Bowl champ
Last season, Clowney spent time with the Carolina Panthers. He has also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans. Clowney recorded 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in 14 games.
If he can bring the much-needed pass rush to Dallas, it will be a low-risk, high-reward move that paid off in a big way.
The Cowboys and Clowney agreed to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. The contract has a max value of $6 million with incentives.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc