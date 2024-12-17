Cowboys will have major dilemma regarding soon-to-be free agent QB
The Dallas Cowboys have no issue with the starting quarterback position. The franchise making Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league answered that question. However, having a solid backup quarterback is needed, especially this season since Prescott went down with a season-ending hamstring injury.
Cooper Rush was once again tasked with filling the void left by the Cowboys losing their franchise quarterback. Rush has been a solid quick fix, tossing for ten touchdowns and just three interceptions during Prescott's absence.
However, will a strong finish to the 2024 season make Rush think he can earn more on the free-agent market?
According to Spotrac, Rush's last contract with the Cowboys was a two-year deal for $5 million. Ending the 2024 season with over ten touchdown passes and less than five interceptions in a fill-in-the-void season will absolutely have Rush commanding more money in an always quarterback-hungry league.
Losing Rush in 2025 feels like a formality at this point.
However, the Cowboys cannot let their backup quarterback walk away without seeing what they can do to keep him.
A major hamstring injury could plague Prescott into the future.
Having Rush as the emergency option has been better than expected, and losing him could be an ugly start to the offseason.
