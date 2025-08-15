Cowboys coaches impressed with backup OT stepping into starting role
It wouldn't be a Dallas Cowboys offseason without the team dealing with a major injury. Yes, the injury bug has carried over from the 2024 season.
While it is not as bad as it was originally believed to be, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton will more than likely miss the start of the regular season with a bone fracture suffered just a few weeks ago.
Left tackle is one of the most vital positions on the field for any team. The season could come to a crashing halt without strong play from the position. However, the Cowboys coaching staff has only been impressed with Guyton's replacement, Nate Thomas.
Thomas was a seventh-round pick for the Cowboys in 2024. The second-year lineman hasn't seen meaningful time on the field, but is now being asked to be Dak Prescott's great protector, and the coaching staff has been impressed with his play during camp.
"The coaching staff has been impressed with how Thomas has stepped into the starting left tackle spot. Tyler Guyton has been doing more at practice, recently working off to the side on the resistance cords. However, the second-year left tackle’s knee injury could still keep him out Week 1," wrote Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"If that happens, Thomas will be handling the job. Offensive line depth has been an issue in Dallas for several years. Even when Guyton is ready to return, the Cowboys have to feel good about the work Thomas is getting and his ability to immediately help if needed during the season."
It's a next man up mentality in Dallas.
Thomas knows the task at hand and is looking to be the depth piece the Cowboys have been longing for.
