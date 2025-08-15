Traeshon Holden's key to making Cowboys roster falls in one specific area
If you've been paying attention to the Dallas Cowboys' training camp stint in Oxnard, California, you know the splashes undrafted free agent wide receiver Traeshon Holden has made on the field.
Whenever Holden gets the reps, he gets your attention. Unfortunately, he is in a position that is packed with depth.
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, and Jonathan Mingo all seem like locks to make the 53-man roster, so spots are slim. But would the Cowboys consider keeping six wideouts if Holden continues to impress?
Jon Machota of The Athletic shared some of the top things to watch for this weekend when the Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
When it comes to Holden, the key is special teams.
"Holden has to be in the mix. He has been a consistent performer throughout camp and it carried over into last Saturday’s preseason game when he was given opportunities," Machota wrote.
"The key for Holden will probably be special teams. That’ll be an area to monitor him Saturday."
It has long been said that special teams is the key to making a roster as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent, so it comes as no surprise that Holden has an opportunity there. After all, seventh-round pick Phil Mafah has been putting in the extra work on special teams after practice as he looks to find a spot on the roster.
We'll have to see how Holden performs on Saturday and if he goes all out on special teams, because if he does, the Cowboys front office will have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks.
