Dak Prescott among NFL elite in key stat crucial for quarterbacks
Dak Prescott may not get the praise that he deserves, and he is often unfairly criticized because he is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but there is no denying his elite talent.
In his last full season, which came in 2023, Prescott finished the year as runner-up for the NFL MVP award.
Of course, last season was cut short for Prescott after suffering a partial tendon avulson in his hamstring during a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but now Prescott is healthy and ready for a bounce-back year.
When Prescott is healthy, he's among the league's best, and he also excels in a key category crucial for extending plays and making things happen.
PFF was dropping some knowledge darts on Friday and shared the highest-graded quarterbacks against the blitz since 2022.
Prescott checked in at No. 3 in the league, behind only reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, and ahead of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson of the Week 2 preseason opponent Baltimore Ravens.
If Prescott can keep the trend going, the Cowboys' offense is in store for several big plays every week, with George Pickens being one of the best deep threats in the NFL over that same time frame.
Prescott extending plays gives Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and whoever lands the No. 3 receiver role even more time to get open, so expect fireworks.
Whether that leads to wins remains to be seen, but at least we can expect to see an explosive offense in 2025.
