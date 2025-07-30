Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Nate Thomas, Tyler Smith work side-by-side through drills

The Cowboys are using the next man up mentality after the injury to starting left tackle Tyler Guyton. Nate Jones took first-team reps on Wednesday.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys tackle Nate Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Nate Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys couldn't even go two weeks of training camp without the team having to deal with a major injury.

Earlier this week, it was feared that starting left tackle Tyler Guyton had suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Thankfully, Guyton avoided that injury, but still suffered a bone fracture that could sideline him for six weeks.

MORE: Cowboys fans should get excited for Nathan Thomas after Will McClay praise

The NFL is a fast-moving business, which is why the Cowboys couldn't prolong who they want to fill Guyton's spot in his absence. Early in practice, Jones was seen putting in the work with left guard Tyler Smith by his side.

Before practice on Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that Nate Thomas and Asim Richards would see time at left tackle.

Thomas was a seventh-round selection of the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. The same draft that saw the team select Guyton with their first overall selection.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer noncommittal on Tyler Guyton injury return timeline

The Cowboys are already counting on a young offensive line with players like Cooper Beebe and Tyler Booker. Now, the team can add inexperience to a line that is tasked with protecting the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

All of this sounds like a dream for an owner who doesn't want to pay a top star due to the fear of injury.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

