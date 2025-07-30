Cowboys' Nate Thomas, Tyler Smith work side-by-side through drills
The Dallas Cowboys couldn't even go two weeks of training camp without the team having to deal with a major injury.
Earlier this week, it was feared that starting left tackle Tyler Guyton had suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
Thankfully, Guyton avoided that injury, but still suffered a bone fracture that could sideline him for six weeks.
The NFL is a fast-moving business, which is why the Cowboys couldn't prolong who they want to fill Guyton's spot in his absence. Early in practice, Jones was seen putting in the work with left guard Tyler Smith by his side.
Before practice on Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that Nate Thomas and Asim Richards would see time at left tackle.
Thomas was a seventh-round selection of the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. The same draft that saw the team select Guyton with their first overall selection.
The Cowboys are already counting on a young offensive line with players like Cooper Beebe and Tyler Booker. Now, the team can add inexperience to a line that is tasked with protecting the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
All of this sounds like a dream for an owner who doesn't want to pay a top star due to the fear of injury.
