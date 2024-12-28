Cowboys EVP comments on Rico Dowdle, Osa Odighizuwa futures with team
The Dallas Cowboys have some big decisions to make during the NFL offseason, with several, key players set to hit free agency and star edge rusher Micah Parsons in line for a blockbuster contract extension.
Parsons has said he doesn't need to be the highest-paid defensive player in the league and he would prefer to help add talent around him on the roster, and it all starts with locking up some of the team's pending free agents.
Among the players set to hit the open market are star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, breakout running back Rico Dowdle, reliable cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and pass rusher Chauncey Golston.
But is it possible to bring the players back to Dallas? Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones hopes so.
Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and revealed he would like the Cowboys to re-sign their top free agents, but he added a final line that would make his father proud.
“We want them back. They’ve shown that they are Dallas Cowboys football players," Jones said. "They’re certainly guys we want to have back, it’s just making all the calculus work when it comes to fitting everybody under the salary cap.”
Ah, the good ole salary cap excuse is already starting.
It is certainly going to be interesting to monitor over the next few months, but many of the players have been crucial to Dallas' success. Rico Dowdle is on the verge of making Cowboys history, while Odighizuwa could command over $100 million in free agency.
It won't be easy, but the Cowboys need to find a way to make it work.
