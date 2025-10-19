Cowboys could fix LB issues by adding former 3rd-round pick at NFL trade deadline
Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys would be "open for business" ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which means they're going to be linked to several star players who become available.
Fans shouldn't expect a huge splash, because that's not the way this front office typically approaches trades. If they decide to get in on the action, they're more likely to add a player with starting experience who might come at an affordable price.
One player who fits that description is New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings. The 2020 third-round pick out of Alabama was a full-time starter the past two seasons, but lost his spot this season. Now a role player, he could be available, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings, a starter the past two seasons, has been relegated to backup duties and teams in need of depth have mentioned his name as a possible trade candidate." - Rapoport
Dallas is definitely a team that needs depth at the position. Entering Week 7, they have three of the league's six worst linebackers against the run. They're not much better against the pass either.
What would a trade for Anfernee Jennings look like?
Jennings recorded 78 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and broke up one pass last season for New England. He's proven he can make plays, but this season, he's had just 65 snaps on defense.
Given the lack of usage in the defense and his $5 million cap hit in 2026, which is the final year of his deal, Jennings might be available for a conditional sixth-round pick. Dallas could even protect itself by basing the final compensation on playing time for Jennings.
It's not a move that would fire up the fan base, but it would give them a spot-starter capable of getting them through this season. That would be well worth the late-round pick.
