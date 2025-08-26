Cowboys could put in claim for recently released DT with ties to Matt Eberflus
Most of the attention for Dallas Cowboys fans is focused on which players don’t make the cut as the team trims their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.
That’s understandable with fan favorites such as Traeshon Holden and Alijah Clark being let go. However, we should also keep an eye on which players around the league are released that could help the Cowboys.
One player that fits this description is defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, who was released by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday and will be subject to waivers.
Pickens not only plays a position of need for Dallas, but he was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft by Chicago while Matt Eberflus was their head coach.
The 6-foot-4, 303-pound Pickens was taken at No. 64 overall following a stellar career at South Carolina. He had 20 tackles and a half-sack as a rookie, and then started three games in 2024.
Pickens had 19 tackles and one sack in nine games, missing time due to a groin injury.
Dallas has concerns at the position with former first-round pick Mazi Smith still struggling to find his footing. They have high hopes for seventh-round pick Jay Toia, and they also kept Perrion Winfrey after initial reports said he was released. Still, defensive tackle has been a weakness for years and they should explore all options.
Cowboys are No. 12 in waiver order priority, meaning they stand a decent shot of adding Pickens if they were interested.
