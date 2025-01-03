Colin Cowherd unnecessarily slams Dak Prescott when Cowboys weren't even his topic
Jerry Jones has unapologetically let fans know that his goal is to be a hot topic above all else. He made more than one statement in a trailer for his Netflix documentary stating the Dallas Cowboys are a circus and that there's more than winning football games on his mind.
Well, he might not have the winning part down but everything else remains true. They just released a washed running back and made a weird statement as if he's about to sign with a team and be the missing piece in a playoff run. That's the circus part. The hot topic part can be seen in a recent segment from Colin Cowherd.
The sports pundit slammed Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott while discussing the Minnesota Vikings. While trying to say the Vikings should keep Sam Darnold and move J.J. McCarthy, Cowherd unnecessarily slammed Prescott, saying he's never had a year as good as Darnold has in 2024.
There's absolutely no connection between Darnold and Prescott, so this comparison made no sense. It's also dead wrong.
Darnold has been fantastic this season, leading Minnesota to a 14-2 record. He's thrown for 4,153 yards with 35 touchdown passes and 12 picks while completing 68.1 percent of his attempts.
Again, everything about that is wonderful but Prescott had slightly better numbers last season — when he was the NFL MVP runner up. Prescott threw for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdown passes and just nine picks. He completed 69.5 percent of his attempts that season.
This was no fluke either with Dak going for 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 picks in 2019. He also went for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 picks in 2021.
To say Prescott has never had such a season is dead wrong. It's also just another example of pundits making up their minds about Prescott without worrying about his actual accomplishments.
