Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane, teammates gift birthday card roasting Cowboys QB
Tuesday's day off at training camp couldn't have come at a better time for Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott is celebrating his 32nd birthday during his time in Oxnard, so his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos had to cook up something entertaining for the big day.
Sarah Jane got a major assist from Prescott's teammates to put together a hilarious birthday card with personalized messages from players on the team.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp
Some of the players took the opportunity to roast their quarterback, like Jalen Brooks, who signed, "I am better than you at ping pong."
CeeDee Lamb simply wrote, "Old Man," and Jake Ferguson cracked Dak up with his loving note, "Happy birthday, Big Sexy."
Of course, it wasn't all a roast session, with Sarah Jane starting things off on a more sentimental note. "Happy birthday, 4, love your family of four, SJ, MJ, and Aurora."
MORE: Dak Prescott's fiancée rocks epic cowgirl fit to camp as QB has sweet family moment
Dak's first-born daughter, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose, was born in February 2024. Prescott and Sarah Jane got matching tattoos to honor their firstborn.
The couple's youngest daughter, Aurora Rayne, was born just two months ago on May 22, 2025. Aurora is named after Prescott, whose full name is Rayne Dakota Prescott.
Happy birthday, QB1.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice
Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear
Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice
DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans
153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie