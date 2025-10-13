Cowboys Country

Cowboys' defense on pace for historic season for all the wrong reasons

The Dallas Cowboys continue to struggle on the defensive side of the ball. The struggle is so bad that the unit may make history for all the wrong reasons.

Tyler Reed

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball while being tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James.
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball while being tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had a forgettable Week 6 in their loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense looked the part, but just like every week this season, the defense looked lost.

Once again, the Cowboys' defense gave up over 400 yards of offense to the opposition. However, this time, it was to a struggling offensive unit like the Panthers.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb injury update opens door for Cowboys star to make Week 7 return

If this team has any chance of being a postseason threat, they will need to show signs of life on the defensive side. Unfortunately, the defense is on pace to make history for all the wrong reasons.

According to Stathead, the 2025 Cowboys defensive unit has given up 2,470 yards through the first six games of the season. That is the most given up in franchise history, as it is 10 more yards than the 2020 team.

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The 2020 Cowboys defense was led by coordinator Mike Nolan, and was a team that finished with a disappointing 6-10 record.

The 2025 version of the Cowboys is better than 6-10, at least the offense is. It's beyond frustrating to see an offense that is playing lights out, while the defense looks completely lost.

MORE: Dak Prescott gets elite grade in Week 6 vs Panthers while defense lets him down

It can't be denied, this team isn't going to solve all the defensive issues this season. However, there has to be a way to stop the bleeding before it is too late.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers

Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6

Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas

Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News