Cowboys' defense on pace for historic season for all the wrong reasons
The Dallas Cowboys had a forgettable Week 6 in their loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense looked the part, but just like every week this season, the defense looked lost.
Once again, the Cowboys' defense gave up over 400 yards of offense to the opposition. However, this time, it was to a struggling offensive unit like the Panthers.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb injury update opens door for Cowboys star to make Week 7 return
If this team has any chance of being a postseason threat, they will need to show signs of life on the defensive side. Unfortunately, the defense is on pace to make history for all the wrong reasons.
According to Stathead, the 2025 Cowboys defensive unit has given up 2,470 yards through the first six games of the season. That is the most given up in franchise history, as it is 10 more yards than the 2020 team.
The 2020 Cowboys defense was led by coordinator Mike Nolan, and was a team that finished with a disappointing 6-10 record.
The 2025 version of the Cowboys is better than 6-10, at least the offense is. It's beyond frustrating to see an offense that is playing lights out, while the defense looks completely lost.
MORE: Dak Prescott gets elite grade in Week 6 vs Panthers while defense lets him down
It can't be denied, this team isn't going to solve all the defensive issues this season. However, there has to be a way to stop the bleeding before it is too late.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers
Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6
Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas
Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc