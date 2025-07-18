Cowboy Roundup: Defensive training camp storylines, Players on the hot seat
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We have made it to the weekend. In approximately 48 hours, players and coaches will be pulling up to Oxnard, California, for the long-awaited start of training camp.
There was some great news for the Cowboys late Thursday night with second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku signing his rookie contract. He was the final unsigned rookie, so now the Cowboys' 2025 class is locked in for the first camp of their NFL careers.
We also saw the Pittsburgh Steelers agree to terms with star edge rusher T.J. Watt, meaning we now know the ballpark for Micah Parsons' new deal and guarantees. Let's hope Jerry Jones gets to work and finalizes a deal as soon as possible.
While we wait to see what the weekend brings before the first practice in Oxnard on Monday, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.
Defensive training camp storylines
Blogging the Boys takes a look at what to watch for at each position on defense when the team kicks off training camp.
Players on the hot seat entering training camp
InsideTheStar.com gives a rundown at some of the players who are on the hot seat as the team prepares to kick off training camp in Oxnard next week.
Cowboys Quick Hits
4 Cowboys rookies who can steal the spotlight during training camp... Micah Parsons' price goes up again as Cowboys drag their feet... Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones for dragging his feet in contract talks... Jerry Jones' ego once again has a Cowboys star growing frustrated... Micah Parsons doubles down on training camp stance with or without new deal... Trevon Diggs' salary slashed by Cowboys for not working out with team... Cowboys rookie selected as under-the-radar player to ‘shape 2025 season’... CeeDee Lamb shares workout hype video ahead of Cowboys training camp... DeMarvion Overshown arrives early in Oxnard for Cowboys training camp... Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders celebrate 2025 rookie class with special moment.