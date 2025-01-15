Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys gets stamp of approval from Shedeur
Buzz continues to build for Deion Sanders to become the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but whether that ever becomes a reality remains to be seen.
There will be egos involved, the Colorado Buffaloes trying to keep Coach Prime in Boulder, leverage for a new deal from his current gig, and then that pesky little $10 million buyout that really complicates things.
But, if Jerry Jones is serious about pursuing the Hall of Famer, he can make the moves to get the job done.
MORE: Ridiculous Cowboys NFL Draft trade floated amid Deion Sanders buzz
The potential of Deion Sanders becoming the next head coach of America's Team has already gained support from a current Cowboys star, and now you can add Coach Prime's son, top-ranked quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders, to the growing list of people who would approve of the move.
Shedeur was in attendance for an NBA clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets in Big D on Tuesday night and was asked his thoughts on the Deion to Dallas rumors.
"I think it would be cool. What do you think?" Shedeur said before leaving the area of reporters, per the Dallas Morning News.
Coach Prime to the Cowboys would be a flashy move and one that generates headlines around the league -- which is one thing Jerry Jones loves to do. Coach Prime also has proven he can build and rebuild brands during his time at Jackson State and Colorado, so maybe, just maybe, he can restore the Cowboys to glory.
It seems increasingly real that Jerry has interest in Deion Sanders. It will all come down to whether Deion is willing to give up his cozy gig in the mountains of Colorado to take over the Cowboys and shine in Prime Time.
