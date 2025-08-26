Cowboys' DT answer clear after massive 6'6, 370-pound standout cut by Ravens
One of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest weaknesses entering the 2025-26 NFL season remains along the interior defensive line, with trouble stopping the run being a continuous theme for the franchise throughout the past few seasons.
Dallas enters the season with Osa Odighizuwa as the lone standout at defensive tackle, while veteran Solomon Thomas, inconsistent former first-round pick Mazi Smith, 2025 seventh-round pick Jay Toia, and All-UFL standout Perrion Winfrey round out the position group.
There is still room for improvement and, luckily for Dallas, a massive potential upgrade became available. Enter 6-foot-6, 370-pound nose tackle CJ Okoye, who was a surprising release by the Baltimore Ravens during final roster cuts.
MORE: Cowboys surprise fans with All-UFL standout on 53-man roster after cut scare
Okoye has spent time on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad and has limited experience, but the Cowboys should consider offering him a spot on the practice squad. Okoye was born in Nigeria, so he could be the 17th player on the squad thanks to the International Pathway Program exemption.
Okoye, who has been nicknamed "The Nigerian Nightmare," was impressive throughout the Ravens' training camp. He is still only 23 years old and only played in his first-ever organized football game when he joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.
It is a unique and interesting story that would instantly make Okoye a fan favorite and easy player to root for, so it'd be great to see Dallas roll the dice at a serious position of need.
