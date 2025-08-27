Cowboys Country

Cowboys DT calls out rivals in heartwarming video after making 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to finalize the 53-man roster resulted in some happy tears.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had to make some difficult roster decisions on Monday as the team finalized its 53-man lineup headed into Week 1's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though some notable names like wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Jalen Brooks, running back Deuce Vaughn and safety Isreal Mukuamu missed the cut, other players earned their way onto roster in resounding fashion.

Among these was defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who caused Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer to get a bit emotional once he told the former fourth-round pick that he had made the final 53.

Winfrey then went viral shortly after in a heartwarming video that also featured trash talk directed at some of Dallas' NFC rivals.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey against the Los Angeles Rams. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While holding his young child, Winfrey celebrated by calling out the Eagles, New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

"We gonna beat up on Philly, we gonna beat up on the Giants ... then we gonna beat up on the Bears," Winfrey says in the video.

Winfrey was originally a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft before playing in 13 games as a rookie that season. He was then waived and joined the New York Jets for the 2023 campaign.

Schottenheimer said Monday that Winfrey has earned the opportunity to have a spot on the 53-man roster.

"I'm emotional for him," Schottenheimer said. " ... He's a special young man that deserves this opportunity, and he's earned it, and because he's earned it, I tip my cap to him."

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off from Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4 at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey with the Cleveland Browns. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

