Cowboys DT calls out rivals in heartwarming video after making 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys had to make some difficult roster decisions on Monday as the team finalized its 53-man lineup headed into Week 1's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Though some notable names like wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Jalen Brooks, running back Deuce Vaughn and safety Isreal Mukuamu missed the cut, other players earned their way onto roster in resounding fashion.
Among these was defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who caused Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer to get a bit emotional once he told the former fourth-round pick that he had made the final 53.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
Winfrey then went viral shortly after in a heartwarming video that also featured trash talk directed at some of Dallas' NFC rivals.
While holding his young child, Winfrey celebrated by calling out the Eagles, New York Giants and Chicago Bears.
"We gonna beat up on Philly, we gonna beat up on the Giants ... then we gonna beat up on the Bears," Winfrey says in the video.
Winfrey was originally a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft before playing in 13 games as a rookie that season. He was then waived and joined the New York Jets for the 2023 campaign.
Schottenheimer said Monday that Winfrey has earned the opportunity to have a spot on the 53-man roster.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Packers trade rumors reignited by tweet from Green Bay legend
"I'm emotional for him," Schottenheimer said. " ... He's a special young man that deserves this opportunity, and he's earned it, and because he's earned it, I tip my cap to him."
The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off from Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4 at 7:20 p.m. CT.
