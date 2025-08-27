Micah Parsons, Packers trade rumors reignited by tweet from Green Bay legend
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the start of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, where they will hit the road to take on the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
One of the biggest questions hanging over the franchise's head is the status of Micah Parsons for the season opener as his contract saga looms.
Because of the uncertainty surrounding the situation, the internet decides to do what it does best and pull rumors out of thin air to see what can gain traction. Unfortunately, the Parsons to Green Bay Packers chatter caught some attention in the Redditsphere.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
From there, the baseless internet rumor grew legs of its own and was running rampant around X, which seemed to catch the attention of Packers legend John Kuhn. The two-time Super Bowl champion threw out three simple words, "Micah Freaking Parsons," which reignited the wild speculation.
Fans in the comments section thought Kuhn had some insider knowledge that a deal was done.
"This better mean what I think it means, John," one X user wrote, while another added, "OMG IT'S HAPPENING!" Some people seemed to believe that because Kuhn was the one showing excitement that something more must be at play, "Ok, why is a Packers employee and former player posting this?"
MORE: Micah Parsons, Packers trade rumor persists online, laughed off by family member
There's really no explanation for why these rumors have been going so strong after starting in the depths of Reddit, but here we are. When fans are so desperate for any sign that the conversation is valid that they are trying to read into what a former player is tweeting at 11:00 p.m., that tells you what you need to know.
Jerry Jones says the Cowboys aren't trading Parsons, and if someone as stubborn as him did decide to change their mind, it wouldn't be to trade a generational player to a team that has delivered hits to his ego for the past decade -- even winning a Super Bowl in his own building.
