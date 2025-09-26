Cowboys Country

Cowboys named potential suitor for All-Pro defensive end with 123 career sacks

The Dallas Cowboys need all the help they can get on their defensive line, but would they be willing to trade draft capital for a 15-year veteran?

Randy Gurzi

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan reacts to intercepting the pass of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield.
New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan reacts to intercepting the pass of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are still trying to find the right combination of pass rushers after trading away Micah Parsons, who they face this weekend when the Green Bay Packers come to AT&T Stadium.

Dallas is hopeful to get Jadeveon Clowney on the field after signing the veteran following their Week 2 win. Clowney, who was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, gives them a veteran leader, but he's not the same player he was early in his career.

That's why his addition alone might not be enough to improve their defense. Of course, the real hope is that his presence helps some of their younger pass rushers improve, but if not, the Cowboys could still have options.

One would be to reach out to the New Orleans Saints and ask about Cameron Jordan. The 15-year veteran could be a potential trade piece for the rebuilding Saints, and he was named as a fit for Dallas by Pro Football Network's Josh Weil.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan does the “Who Dat?” chant before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan does the “Who Dat?” chant before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Weil admits there's a ton of mutual respect between New Orleans and Jordan, so the only way he gets traded is if he's open to a new home.

"With the Saints fully committed to this rebuild, and off to a 0-3 start, there is no better fit for a player like Cameron Jordan than mutual love and respect for the commitment the player and team have made to each other."

Jordan, who has 724 tackles amd 123 sacks in 229 career games is off to a solid start with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. He's not the game-changer he once was, but can still help a team.

The question then becomes if Jordan would even be interested in going to Dallas. Weil does say a better fit for him would be the San Francisco 49ers, who lost Nick Bosa to a torn ACL.

That said, former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the head coach in New Orleans, so it would make sense to at least make a call and test the waters.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

