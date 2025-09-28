Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Packers announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 4

We know who will be on the field when the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, but who will be the man in stripes and voices in the booth?

Josh Sanchez

NFL referee Ron Torbert during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
NFL referee Ron Torbert during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys take center stage in Week 4 of the 2025-26 NFL season, with a highly anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers. All eyes will be on the game, which will be Micah Parsons' first at AT&T Stadium since being traded away from the team.

Dallas faces a tough task without CeeDee Lamb on offense, but it presents a great opportunity for George Pickens to shine.

MORE: Cowboys’ George Pickens embraces larger role with CeeDee Lamb sidelined

The Cowboys are hoping to get back on track after getting blown out on the road by the Chicago Bears in Week 3, so hopefully the team is prepared for the primetime spotlight.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Sunday viewing experience for better or for worse.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.

MORE: Cowboys chances could increase on Sunday with latest Packers injury news

Cowboys vs. Packers, Week 4 announcer pairing

Former Bengals wide receiver Chris Collinsworth tells an old story about Anthony Munoz during the Legends Past and Present ev
Former Bengals wide receiver Chris Collinsworth tells an old story about Anthony Munoz during the Legends Past and Present event / Sam Greene/The Enquirer

The Cowboys and Packers occupy the primetime slot on Sunday Night Football, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth.

Reporting from the sideline will be Melissa Stark.

Here is a full look at the NFL announcer pairings and assignments for Week 4.

MORE: Cowboys legend rips struggling, undisciplined defense ahead of Week 4

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers, Week 4 referee assignment

Ron Torbert, who is in his 12th season as an NFL referee, gets the assignment for the Week 4 showdown. Torbert has been the referee in two Super Bowls, most recently Super Bowl LIX last season.

He was also the referee of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4

3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4

Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News