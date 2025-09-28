Cowboys vs Packers announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys take center stage in Week 4 of the 2025-26 NFL season, with a highly anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers. All eyes will be on the game, which will be Micah Parsons' first at AT&T Stadium since being traded away from the team.
Dallas faces a tough task without CeeDee Lamb on offense, but it presents a great opportunity for George Pickens to shine.
The Cowboys are hoping to get back on track after getting blown out on the road by the Chicago Bears in Week 3, so hopefully the team is prepared for the primetime spotlight.
It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Sunday viewing experience for better or for worse.
The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.
Cowboys vs. Packers, Week 4 announcer pairing
The Cowboys and Packers occupy the primetime slot on Sunday Night Football, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth.
Reporting from the sideline will be Melissa Stark.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers, Week 4 referee assignment
Ron Torbert, who is in his 12th season as an NFL referee, gets the assignment for the Week 4 showdown. Torbert has been the referee in two Super Bowls, most recently Super Bowl LIX last season.
He was also the referee of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
