Cowboys legend rips struggling, undisciplined defense ahead of Week 4
Troy Aikman led the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowls during his NFL career. Since retiring, he's become one of the top broadcasters in the sport, and has never been shy about criticizing his former team.
Aikman proved that again this week while discussing the Cowboys' greatest weakness while joining Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket (KTCK-AM). The Hall of Fame quarterback said the team simply surrendered too many big plays, before claiming their defense isn't playing with discipline.
“Just the big plays they’ve given up. What this league comes down to is the ability to make big plays, and if you do that, then you score points," Aikman said.
"That’s what these teams have been able to do that have faced them. As concerning as anything about the big plays is they’ve kind of tried to play to minimize them, and yet they’ve given up a ton of them. Just not very disciplined football, overall."
It's hard to argue with anything Aikman is saying. The play of Micah Parsons seems to have masked a lot of issues on the defense, but the Cowboys are still dealing with injuries in the secondary as well.
This weekend, Dallas will face the Green Bay Packers with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland together for the first time since Week 1. They're also hopeful Jadeveon Clowney will make his debut and have an impact.
While that could help, Aikman is right that they have to be more disciplined with their assignments. If not, it could be a long night against the Packers.
