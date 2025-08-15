Cowboys have all the control in Micah Parsons contract negotiations
The Dallas Cowboys are returning home after their annual training camp start in Oxnard, California, as they prepare for their second preseason game of the season.
However, the preseason battle with the Baltimore Ravens isn't the headline story regarding the franchise.
The biggest headline all summer long has been the contract dispute between the team and star linebacker Micah Parsons.
MORE: Jerry Jones' experimental cancer treatment led to another major surgery
To no surprise, Parsons is looking to make the amount he feels he deserves, which would be top money at the edge rush position.
The only problem is that Parsons is dealing with someone who loves to create controversy, the team owner, Jerry Jones.
No one should ever be on the side of ownership, but it's fair to say that the franchise holds all the power in these negotiations.
MORE: Unheralded Cowboys free agent addition brings versatility DL desperately needs
Parsons showed up to practice in California to avoid any fines. There's no way he is going to miss out on game checks when the regular season rolls around.
It's a difficult situation for both parties, because in the end, Jones wants to pay his best players. Unfortunately, the best players have to play the game with their eccentric owner. The endgame is likely a long-term deal, as it has been with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, but before you get to the endgame, you have to play the waiting game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens
3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown
3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason
Cooper Rush takes unintentional shot at Cowboys culture before Ravens preseason game