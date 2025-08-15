Cowboys Country

Cowboys have all the control in Micah Parsons contract negotiations

The Dallas Cowboys don't have to rush anything with their contract negotiations with star linebacker Micah Parsons.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons meets with owner Jerry Jones before a Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons meets with owner Jerry Jones before a Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are returning home after their annual training camp start in Oxnard, California, as they prepare for their second preseason game of the season.

However, the preseason battle with the Baltimore Ravens isn't the headline story regarding the franchise.

The biggest headline all summer long has been the contract dispute between the team and star linebacker Micah Parsons.

MORE: Jerry Jones' experimental cancer treatment led to another major surgery

To no surprise, Parsons is looking to make the amount he feels he deserves, which would be top money at the edge rush position.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The only problem is that Parsons is dealing with someone who loves to create controversy, the team owner, Jerry Jones.

No one should ever be on the side of ownership, but it's fair to say that the franchise holds all the power in these negotiations.

MORE: Unheralded Cowboys free agent addition brings versatility DL desperately needs

Parsons showed up to practice in California to avoid any fines. There's no way he is going to miss out on game checks when the regular season rolls around.

It's a difficult situation for both parties, because in the end, Jones wants to pay his best players. Unfortunately, the best players have to play the game with their eccentric owner. The endgame is likely a long-term deal, as it has been with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, but before you get to the endgame, you have to play the waiting game.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens

3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown

3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason

Cooper Rush takes unintentional shot at Cowboys culture before Ravens preseason game

PHOTOS: McKenna Gehrke, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News